Report: Real Madrid legend Raul has rejected chance to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds











Leeds United have made an approach to appoint Real Madrid legend Raul as their new manager to replace Jesse Marsch.

The Whites are looking to get a swift replacement in for Marsch. Spanish outlet AS has reported that Leeds have offered the job to to Raul.

AS claims that Leeds have made an approach for Raul in the last few hours. However, it’s been suggested the Spanish legend has rejected the offer, instead being keen to focus on his job in Spain.

Raul is currently the manager of Madrid B side Castilla, where he is doing a fine job. The 45-year-old is a legendary figure in the game over in Spain, having won over 100 caps for Spain.

The striker has scored more than 350 career goals and won all the trophies there is to win as a player, domestically.

Raul won three Champions League titles and six La Liga titles. Since retiring, he’s moved into the coaching world and has enjoyed success.

TBR’s View: Raul would certainly be a big name for Leeds

And that’s all it might be really in the end. Raul is a legend of the game but whether or not he is the man to lead Leeds to survival is open to debate.

Raul is obviously a talented coach who is highly regarded in Madrid and Spain. But at the moment, he’d be a risky appointment given his relative lack of managerial experience.

If Leeds did go and get Raul, then it would turn heads. But Leeds need the right man at the moment, not simply to turn heads.