Leeds have a 23-year-old who’s now said to be as valuable as Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leeds United may have dropped down to the Championship, but their squad still retains significant value.

One such player is Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who the Elland Road side retained after relegation.

Although the Leeds gem struggled at times last season, he has looked much better this term.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Now, it appears that Meslier’s valuation is actually on par with some huge Premier League names.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the Leeds ace is valued at €30million (around £25.8million).

This actually puts him on par with recent Chelsea big-money signing Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international has the same value as the Leeds stopper on the website.

Mudryk ended up joining the Premier League side for a reported £88.5million at the start of the year.

While he has shown glimpses of quality, he hasn’t quite managed to shine consistently.

Meanwhile, Meslier has had plenty of solid moments for Leeds and will hope to help bring the club back up.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The Frenchman joined Leeds initially on loan before signing permanently from Lorient in the summer of 2020.

Leeds reportedly paid in the region of £5million to land Meslier from the 2002 French Cup champions.

At just 23 years of age, he has already clocked up 131 competitive appearances for the Elland Road outfit.

Considering goalkeepers tend to hit their peak later on in their career, it’ll be exciting to see how Meslier continues to develop.