Leeds deliver ultimatum for £32k-a-week player who has ‘options remaining’ to leave

There was a lot of movement in and out of Leeds over the course of the transfer window and reports have provided an update on the future of one player who apparently wanted to leave.

Leeds saw various players leave and also signed some top talents, but one who’s future is still in doubt is Helder Costa.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Costa does not believe he has a future at Leeds and wanted to leave over the summer.

Apparently, ‘there are options remaining’ for the attacker to leave this summer. The report goes on to say that if a move does not happen for the player then both him and Leeds are ‘expected to come to terms’ with Costa on a severance deal that will make him a free agent.

Photo by Paul Ellis – Pool/Getty Images

Leeds likely to part ways with Helder Costa this summer

It is no shock to see Leeds and Helder Costa part ways this summer. Although there is no feud between the two parties, the amount of game time Costa gets is lacking.

The 29 year-old will no doubt want to be playing and Leeds would no doubt like to get his £32k-a-week wages off of their finances for someone they don’t play.

It will probably be a surprise for fans of the club that Leeds are willing to terminate his contract after four years at the club.

They will therefore not receive any money for him but it looks like they have weighed up the options and deem that one the best if he cannot secure a move to a club who’s transfer window is still open.

Photo by Jon Super – Pool/Getty Images

Manager Daniel Farke will want his team to be full of players who are all committed to the club but also good enough to succeed and hopefully get Leeds promoted at the first time of asking.

It does make sense for the contract of Costa to be terminated so that all parties can move on and benefit long-term.