Leeds could now bid for 23-year-old striker with much higher conversion rate than Patrick Bamford

Leeds United are interested in signing Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes who has been excelling since joining from Benfica.

That’s according to journalist Darren Witcoop who shared the update on X (formerly Twitter).

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Witcoop shared that four Championship sides watched Lopes against Celtic on Sunday as they planned a possible move.

Witcoop said: “Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is on the radar of a host of Championship clubs.

“Four sides, including Southampton and Leeds, ran the rule over the Cape Verde international against Celtic on Sunday in view of launching a bid before the transfer window closes.”

And that could be excellent for Leeds fans given Lopes’ goal scoring record at Aberdeen thus far.

Arriving at the club last summer, the 23-year-old Cape Verde striker netted 16 goals in 33 Scottish Premier League games.

And during that season Lopes had a much higher conversion rate than Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

Via Squawka’s Comparison Matrix, Lopes boasted a 35 per cent conversion rate in comparison to Bamford’s 22 per cent.

Leeds could launch a bid for Aberdeen’s Lopes

Known simply as ‘Duk’ by Aberdeen fans, the striker’s arrival in Scotland was his first senior experience outside of Portugal.

Lopes initially started at Belenenses’ academy before joining Benfica early in his youth career.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Lopes signed a three-year-deal with Aberdeen last summer and it’s not currently reported what kind of fee the side would desire should they decide to sell.

But with Leeds starting the season fairly slowly under new manager Daniel Farke, the side do look like they needed added fire power.

The aforementioned Patrick Bamford is suffering with injury – something that has plagued his career in the last few years.

And with Georginio Rutter also suffering with an issue of late Leeds could do with added options.

Whilst Leeds are yet to launch a bid for Aberdeen’s Lopes, it might be a smart move as the end of the window approaches.