Report hints Leeds have now made an approach for four-time title-winning manager











Leeds are continuing to search for their new manager to replace Jesse Marsch ahead of their crunch clash with Everton this weekend.

The Whites have been knocked back by a number of names already. The likes of Marcelo Gallardo, Arne Slot, and Andoni Iraola are all thought to have said no to the Leeds job.

With that, Michael Skubala remains in caretaker charge. But Leeds are continuing to push, and with that, a new name could have emerged into the fold.

According to Mundorubronegro, two Premier League clubs – one of which could be Leeds – have approached Flamengo manager Vitor Pereira about taking a job in England. And while it’s not Leeds who are directly named, there are only Leeds and Southampton on the hunt for new managers right now.

Given Leeds’ extensive search for a new boss, an approach for Pereira is not unlikely. The 54-year-old coach has won four titles around the world. Two have come with Porto, while he’s also won in China and Greece.

In terms of experience and credentials, Pereira would appear to fit the bill for Leeds. Mundorubonegro claims that Pereira would also be open to a move to England.

TBR’s View: Leeds face defining weekend in manager search

A win at Everton today will probably be enough to convince the Leeds board that Skubala has enough in the tank to keep the job for now. That will take the pressure off, and give everyone some breathing space.

However, should Everton win, then the race for a new manager might intensify. The Leeds board would be under pressure to get someone in. And Pereira, it seems, might be the one lined up.

It feels a defining weekend for Leeds, this. A huge game, still no manager, and a moment in the season that just feels so important. Come Sunday, there’ll be a different feel about the club one way or another.