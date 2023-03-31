Leeds could appoint Patrick Vieira to replace Javi Gracia











Patrick Vieira could be in for a sensational return to Premier League management with Leeds United.

That’s according to TalkSPORT anyway, who claim that Vieira is among the candidates Leeds admire at boardroom level. Vieira was recently sacked by Crystal Palace.

The former Arsenal manager was given his marching orders by Steve Parish after a woeful run of results had seen Palace fail to win in 2023.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Long-term

Leeds have already got a manager in the form of Javi Gracia. However, there is still a decision to be made on the long-term manager at the club.

And according to TalkSPORT, Leeds are considering Vieira as the man to take the club forward.

It’s reported that Vieira has a number of admirers in the board room at Leeds. It’s claimed Leeds considered going for Vieira when looking for replacements for Jesse Marsch and despite his Palace sacking, he’s still one the club like.

Vieira himself is believed to be keen on getting back into Premier League management ASAP. Some have seen Vieira’s sacking at Palace as harsh. He had the Eagles in 12th. However, a lack of goals and ultimately, points, saw the former Arsenal skipper get the chop.

TBR’s View: Vieira would need to convince Leeds fans

We all know Patrick Vieira is a driven character who wants to do well in whatever he does. He did well with Palace to turn them around and work with a young squad.

However, Leeds fans would need some convincing here. Is Vieira really the best man for the job, especially if Gracia does keep them up?

Looking at how things went at Palace, Leeds fans wouldn’t be overly convinced you feel. Vieira has a lot to offer and is still a relatively young manager. However, he has to prove himself further and right now, the Leeds job might be one that has big risks for all parties.