Leeds considering making move to sign ‘outstanding’ 20-goal Everton target

Leeds United have added themselve into the mix when it comes to the future of Swansea City striker, Joel Piroe.

Piroe was one of the standout players in the Championship last season as he netted 20 goals in all competitions, with 19 coming in the league.

However, that form has captured the attention of a number of clubs.

According to the Daily Mail’s latest transfer confidential newsletter, Piroe is now a target for Leeds United.

It’s claimed in the report that Leeds would like to sign Piroe but know they face competition from the likes of Everton, Leicester, and Piroe’s former manager at Southampton, Russel Martin.

Piroe is reportedly valued at around £15m by Swansea, who are keen to either keep their star man or extract a big transfer fee from those keen.

Lauded by Russel Martin as being ‘outstanding’ at times last season, Piroe is certainly a player who will fancy the step up in his career.

With Leeds now back in the Championship, though, their offer could see them come up short.

Of course, if Everton are keen, Leeds might well tell the Toffees they can have Willy Gnonto if they leave Piroe to them.

Piroe one to watch from the Championship

Some players look too good for the Championship and there has been performances from Piroe where he’s looked like that.

It’s no surprise so many teams want to sign him. 20 goal a season strikers are hard to come by and Leeds, having lost so many players this summer, know a goalscorer will be key.

Piroe looks like he’s going to have a number of clubs to choose from this summer.

The question really is whether he makes the jump into the PL right now, or bides his time and plays out another season at second tier level.