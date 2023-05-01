Leeds considering Lee Bowyer as board nears Javi Gracia decision











Leeds United are considering appointing Lee Bowyer as their new manager as the board nears a decision on the future of Javi Gracia.

According to the Daily Mail, Bowyer is being discussed by those close to the club and could come in on a short-term deal to try and keep the Whites up.

The Daily Mail reports that Bowyer is one of the names being considered by those inside Leeds. It comes as the club are close to making a decision on the future of Javi Gracia. The Spanish coach is being tipped to leave, after another nightmare performance this weekend saw Leeds lose 4-1 at Bournemouth.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Bowyer is out of work having left Birmingham City. There is a belief among some inside Leeds that over the course of four games, he might have enough to galvanise the club to getting at least one win.

Part of the famous Leeds side that made it to the Champions League semi-finals under David O’Leary, Bowyer is respected at Elland Road by supporters.

Known for his fiery temper and all-action displays, Leeds fans would hope Bowyer can bring some passion and fight to a Leeds side desperately lacking.

Victor Orta is also said to be looking at coaches in Spain and Holland, as he looks to sort things out quickly.

TBR’s View: Lee Bowyer at Leeds would be divisive

One side of the coin, it can’t really get any worse, can it? But on the other side, bringing in a manager who hasn’t worked all season to suddenly try and save you from relegation, is a massive call.

Of course, Bowyer has connections with Leeds and he might well be able to bring a bit of fire. But he’s also not done brilliantly since being a manager either and that would concern Leeds fans.

It does seem like Gracia could be on his way, though. And if it is to be Bowyer in the short-term, then Leeds fans would simply have to get right behind it.