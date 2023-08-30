Leeds closing in on another ‘world-class’ signing alongside Djed Spence – journalist

Leeds United look set to have a busy end to the summer transfer window.

The Whites have already signed a host of top players this summer and more should be coming through the door.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Joel Piroe have all joined the Whites this summer.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Djed Spence should be next to join the Leeds ranks. Then, it looks like Glen Kamara could potentially be next.

The Rangers midfielder has been linked with a switch to Elland Road over the past few weeks.

Now, Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Leeds’ late transfer business, including some good news on Kamara.

He told GiveMeSport: “Negotiations for Rangers’ Glen Kamara are also at the final stages.

“The package discussed is around £5million.

“Leeds have (and continue to) take their time on this deal.

“The delay is all on the club side as they have been assessing various options.

“Kamara, on the other hand, is ready to move. There are no issues on the player side.”

Our view

Leeds United have made some really good signings this summer.

Those who have come in through the Elland Road doors wouldn’t have looked out of place joining a mid-table Premier League side.

That they’ve come to a club that’s currently in the Championship speaks volumes as to Leeds’ pull and confidence in returning to the top flight.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media

Of the latest players set to join the Whites, Spence made a name for himself as one of England’s best youngsters at Nottingham Forest and has been very much wasted at Spurs.

Meanwhile, Kamara is a ‘world-class‘ player who has been starring for a title-challenging Scottish giant and also his national team.

Leeds may not have started the season tremendously well but, with such a team being assembled, it’ll be exciting to see how they fare once everyone starts gelling and they pick up momentum.