Leeds boss Marsch discusses whether Rutter is ready to face Forest











Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has praised January signing Georginio Rutter ahead of the Whites’ trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Elland Road outfit heads to the City Ground without Rodrigo Moreno, who’s set to be out for weeks due to an ankle injury.

Marsch can call upon either Rutter or Patrick Bamford to lead the line against Forest and in the weeks to come.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rutter joined Leeds in a club-record £35.5million deal from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim midway through the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old penned a five-and-a-half-year contract at Elland Road, with his deal running until the summer of 2028.

Rutter made his Leeds debut in the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley, where he delivered a very promising display.

The France Under-21 linked up play nicely and, according to Marsch, “fit into the team almost perfectly” from the off.

‘He’s ready for some big challenges’

Speaking to Leeds Live ahead of the match, the Whites boss suggested that Rutter would be in action against Forest.

“Georginio played really well against Accrington,” he said.

“And I think he’s ready for some big challenges in big moments with us as well.

“So we have a really strong squad now really balanced squad and we’re excited.

“We’re excited for the upcoming matches because we believe that we’re really strong.

When pressed about having no hesitation in putting his faith in Rutter, Marsch replied: “No.

“I mean, we went and got him because we felt that he was ready.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

“We knew that he’s young and it will take him some time to adapt but I’ve been really impressed with how intelligent he is.

“I think he fit into the team almost perfectly against Accrington.

“Obviously we know the Premier League’s another level, but we’re excited for him to have opportunities.”

‘Mesmerising’

Rutter is a superb talent who has drawn comparisons with Bayern Munich and Germany star Serge Gnabry.

The Bundesliga website made the comparison and sung his praises in January.

‘He is among the 50 quickest players in the Bundesliga with a top speed of 34.54 km/h (21.46 mph),’ they wrote.

‘So his pace, direct running and mesmerising dribbling make him a handful for any defender.

‘Add into the mix that he is equally comfortable out wide as he is through the middle and it becomes clear just why the Hoffenheim No.33 is so highly regarded.’

Hopefully Rutter can hit the ground running for Marsch’s side and help pull them up the table.

What’s especially exciting is that his contract reportedly runs until 2028.

This is testament to Leeds’ faith in the player and vice versa.