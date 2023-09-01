Leeds United have been incredibly busy over the summer transfer window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

On Thursday, the Whites announced the signings of midfielders Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara.

Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Djed Spence, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon had joined Leeds beforehand.

Now, with transfer deadline day upon us, there could well be some more transfer activity involving the Elland Road outfit.

There have been other names doing the rounds on the Leeds transfer rumour mill, such as Genk’s Joseph Paintsil.

Now, this deal seems like it’s not active. Ghanasoccernet recently reported that Leeds couldn’t agree terms with the player or the club.

As a result, the move seemingly fell through, but according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, it’s not completely done for.

He reckons that, despite reports that Southampton’s approach included ‘favourable terms’, the 25-year-old wants to play for Leeds.

“I think Leeds still believe that Paintsil wants to go to the club,” Sheth wrote on GiveMeSport.

“It just could come to a bit of brinkmanship towards the end of the window on whether Genk and Paintsil can sort out their dispute to allow this deal to happen, because for Genk this would be big money.”

“And it’s one of those situations where ‘can they refuse it?’ They probably don’t want to refuse it.

“They probably still want to do the deal with Southampton, but they’re probably aware that Paintsil’s preference is probably to go to Leeds.”

Our view

With deadline day upon us, you can never rule out a late transfer twist.

Leeds have made numerous top signings and Paintsil also joining would be the cherry on top.

The £10million-rated ace is a player who, according to Breaking the Lines, is ‘nearly impossible to stop’ in full-flight once he gets going.

‘He scores for fun, ruining defences on his own, and his skill is mesmerizing,’ they added.

Obviously Leeds will need to watch out for the likes of Burnley too, as they’ve apparently tried their luck.

Nonetheless, let’s see what happens in the coming hours.