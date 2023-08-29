Leeds are now reportedly close to signing 23-year-old who stunned Jonathan Woodgate in the FA Cup last year

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on signing Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence on a season-long loan deal.

And it’s fair to say that former Leeds man Jonathan Woodgate is a huge fan of Spence.

Leeds have been keen to bring in a right-back all summer and seem to finally be closing on a top signing.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham and Leeds have reached an agreement over a loan switch for Spence.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Of course, the Whites missed out on Max Aarons earlier this month as Bournemouth hijacked their move for the Englishman.

But Spence should be a top addition to Daniel Farke’s side and one former Leeds man in Jonathan Woodgate will undoubtedly approve of the move.

Woodgate on Spence

Speaking to BBC Sport back in February last year, Woodgate heaped praise on Spence after Forest picked up a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

“That’s another £10m on Djed Spence’s price tag,” the former Leeds man said.

“What a performance by him. If Spence isn’t a Premier League player next season, there is something wrong.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Spence really made a name for himself during the 2021-22 season with Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman put in brilliant displays against the likes of Arsenal and Leicester, which ultimately led to him getting a move to Spurs.

Much like Joe Rodon, his time in North London hasn’t worked out and he was sent out on loan to Stade Rennais last season.

It’s clear that Spence doesn’t feature in Ange Postecoglou’s plans and a move to Elland Road could be a brilliant decision for the player.

Spence has already shined in the Championship with Forest and it’s fair to say that Leeds would be picking up an exciting right-back.