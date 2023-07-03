Leeds are now expecting ‘incredible’ player to leave, they’re planning for next season without him

Leeds United are reportedly planning for the new season without Brenden Aaronson in their squad.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Aaronson is expected to follow Robin Koch to Germany by joining Union Berlin on loan.

Leeds have plenty to do over the coming weeks as they bid to build a side capable of earning promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites are under new ownership but they are yet to hire a new manager after Sam Allardyce officially left the club last month.

Daniel Farke seems to be nearing a switch to Leeds and there’s bound to be plenty of departures at Elland Road after dropping down to the Championship.

And it seems that Aaronson is one name that is expected to head out the door at Leeds.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds expecting Aaronson to leave

The Athletic claims that Aaronson is expected to complete a loan switch to Union Berlin. In fact, the Whites are even planning for the new season without him.

Aaronson struggled to adapt to English football during his first year at Leeds.

The USMNT international got off to a promising start to life at Elland Road with some eye-catching displays, particularly in the 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Yet, he struggled for form as the season wore on and fell out of favour under Javi Gracia and then Sam Allardyce.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He’s been hailed as an ‘incredible’ talent, but it seems like the best move for both parties if he heads out on loan this summer.

It remains to be seen whether or not Union Berlin will have the opportunity to buy Aaronson next summer should his loan spell go according to plan.