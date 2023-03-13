Leeds looking to challenge Newcastle and West Ham for Jordan Zemura











Leeds United are among the teams looking to try and sign Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura this summer, according to reports.

90Min reports today how a number of clubs, including West Ham and Newcastle, are looking to snap up the 23-year-old left-back.

Zemura is thought to be facing an uncertain future with the Cherries. Those concerns were amplified this weekend when Zemura was left out completely by Gary O’Neil. It was a situation O’Neil played down, suggesting it was simply a squad decision for that game.

However, 90Min claims that Zemura could be on the move this summer. And Leeds are in and among the clubs looking to sign the 23-year-old.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Zemura has enjoyed a meteoric rise in football after going on trial with Bournemouth. Since then, he’s earned a contract and become a key squad member on the South Coast. But it seems his time could well be up.

Clubs in Germany and France are also keeping an eye on the left-back, while Aston Villa are also credited in today’s reports as being interested as well.

Leeds, meanwhile, will need to plan for future transfers carefully. Their PL status is under serious threat at the moment after a 2-2 draw this weekend left them second bottom.

TBR’s View: Zemura has a lot to like for Leeds and more

There’s plenty to admire about Zemura’s game. He’s strong, athletic, quick, and good at both ends of the pitch.

Dubbed ‘excellent‘ by Scott Park back in 2021 for a fine performance against Barnsley – in which Zemura scored – the 23-year-old is more than capable at PL level.

It seems like he is going to have the pick of a number of clubs here. Leeds are a massive club, but if they’re relegated then Zemura might look elsewhere. West Ham are heavily mentioned in the report, and it would be no surprise to see the Hammers pay big wages to tempt the Bournemouth man.