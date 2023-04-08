Leeds and Everton among clubs offered Mateo Retegui this summer











Leeds, Everton and a host of other Premier League clubs have been offered the chance to sign Italian striker Mateo Retrgui.

The young forward has burst onto the scene lately and scored against England in a recent international. He is set to be a man in demand this summer, and Leeds – among others – have been alerted to his availability.

According to 90Min, Leeds, Everton, Brentford, and a host of European clubs including Napoli have all been approached by reps of Retegui to make them aware of his availability.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Talent

Retegui’s emergence in recent times has been a remarkable find for Italian football. Those goals he’s scored have now got the hopes up of a nation and he’s very much a top young talent.

Praised by teammate Vincenzo Grifo recently, Retegui caught the eye with what Grifo described as a composed and calm performance in front of goal.

“Mateo Retegui is a very calm and composed guy. He was very concentrated and he deserved to score today as well, having played really well,” Grifo said.

Retegui is expected to command a fee just shy of the £20m mark. And while he might be an unproven talent in the main thus far, that sort of figure could tempt an English club to make their move.

TBR’s View: Retegui to Leeds would be ideal with Gnonto

It would be quite something if Leeds managed to get two of Italy’s biggest starlets in at the same time.

We all know how good Wilfried Gnonto has been and there’s no doubting that Retegui looks like being the next one off the production line.

For Leeds, getting two such players would be remarkable. Not only that, but landing Retegui might just help convince Gnonto to stay around a bit longer.

Both are destined for the very top. But for now, Leeds might be the ones to really benefit.