Lee Dixon suggests Liverpool have a player who could explode this season

Lee Dixon has backed Darwin Nunez to come ‘good’ at Liverpool and feels he should be starting under Jurgen Klopp.

Dixon has been speaking to NBC Sports and discussed Liverpool’s wealth of attacking options.

The Reds have enjoyed a brilliant start to the new campaign having picked up four consecutive wins after the opening day draw at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp has experimented with his front three so far this season, with Mohamed Salah the only constant on the right-hand side.

Darwin Nunez has started just once in the league this season but has made quite the impact from the bench.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 23-year-old netted a memorable brace at St James’ Park before the international break but remained on the bench for Liverpool’s trip to Wolves on Saturday.

But Lee Dixon believes Nunez should be starting alongside Salah and Luis Diaz.

Dixon on Nunez

Speaking to NBC Sports, Dixon suggested that Nunez could be about to explode for Liverpool.

He said: “I’ve got a thing for Nunez, I think he’s going to be good. I do. I like Gakpo as well.

“I also like Diaz. So, Diaz, Nunez and Salah, that’s what I’d go. But all good sides, you’ve got to be able to mix it about a bit.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nunez endured a difficult debut campaign at Liverpool last time out as he struggled to find the back of the net regularly.

But the 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise during the early stages of his Liverpool career.

Indeed, the Uruguay star has looked more composed so far this season and continues to contribute in the final third for Klopp’s men.

He faces a stern test in terms of nailing down his place in the side. But it’s fair to say that Nunez offers Klopp something completely different up front.