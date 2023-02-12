Lee Dixon says Pep Guardiola has done something today that will have Arsenal panicking











Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon believes Pep Guardiola has started the mind games with Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal v Manchester City.

Guardiola saw his side comfortably beat Aston Villa today. It was an attacking line up that Guardiola selected, with many trying to guess the actual formation beforehand.

Throughout the game, City looked fluid, with three at the back mainly. But that could change against Arsenal, with Pep known to tinker.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

And speaking to NBC Sports, Lee Dixon believes Guardiola is trying to get into the head of his former assistant.

“I think he’s got to forget Pep’s coming to town because if he starts to get too intricate with his tactics, Pep can mess with his head. And I think he’s perhaps done that today just to mess around a bit, knowing they were going to beat Villa,” Dixon said.

“Now all of a sudden, Arteta will be looking at that and going ‘is he going to do that on Wednesday’. So I think he’s playing a little game with him today. Arteta is a big player on Wednesday. It’s what does he do, how does he set his team up, but it’s up there (in your head) where you can win a match.”

TBR’s View: Guardiola will do all he can to win

Dixon makes an interesting point here. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if it is indeed part of Pep’s masterplan.

The selection today was confusing at times but it worked. However, it was a break from the norm and it will indeed have Mikel Arteta wondering how City will set up on Wednesday.

Guardiola is trying to create a siege mentality right now at City. It would be no surprise at all, then, if he was trying to get into the mind of Arteta here.