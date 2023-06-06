Lee Bowyer makes big Leeds United claim











Leeds United are looking for a new manager to get them back in the Premier League and Lee Bowyer has put his name in the hat for the job.

Leeds had a terrible season which ended in relegation from England’s top flight. They had three managers, including two interim ones and gave Sam Allardyce four games to try and turn things around at the end of the season.

The issues went from bad to worse with there being more problems with the Leeds hierarchy. With so many issues, the club needs to make some big decisions to make sure they get promoted.

One of the big decisions they have to make is who to select as their next manager, and Lee Bowyer has put himself in the frame for the job.

Lee Bowyer wants to be Leeds manager

Lee Bowyer was talking on talkSPORT about the situation at the club. He may have shocked many by saying he believes he has what it takes to get the club promoted.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bowyer said: “I’d have fancied my chances to keep them up! I’d get them promoted! The owner once said I’d be Leeds manager one day.”

The 46 year-old has only managed two clubs, Birmingham and Charlton, and he is very experienced in the Championship. Despite this, the Leeds job is no doubt far too big for him.

Those at the club will no doubt see Bowyer as somewhat of a cult hero. The central midfielder made 256 appearances for the club during his career.

Leeds will no doubt be hoping to get straight up to the Premier League. Hiring a manager who hasn’t had the biggest career and hasn’t managed since 2021 is not the right answer.

