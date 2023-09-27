Ledley King has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur’s players are enjoying training sessions under Ange Postecoglou so far.

The Tottenham legend has been speaking on Peter Crouch’s podcast and discussed Postecoglou’s start to life at Spurs.

It’s fair to say that Postecoglou has hit the ground running in North London as he is yet to taste defeat in the Premier League.

The Aussie boss has them sitting in fourth after only dropping points away to Brentford and Arsenal.

He’s completely transformed Spurs’ style of play after just a handful of games and Ledley King is impressed with his impact so far.

King shares what Tottenham’s players have been saying about Postecoglou’s training sessions

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, King claimed that Tottenham’s players have loved Postecoglou’s work at Hotspur Way so far.

“He’s great,” King said of Spurs’ new boss. “He’s just straightforward, he’s a proper footballing man.

“I got to meet him first time in pre-season with the team, lovely guy. But what I was impressed with was how quickly the players adapted to the system.

“The first game in pre-season we actually lost to West Ham but in terms of the possession and the chances we created, it was such a difference just in the first game.

“So, that was impressive to see and then, of course, you have to wonder how he’s going to translate that into the Premier League and so far it’s been great.

“I know the players love training, they’re enjoying it. I know Ange has said he wants training to feel like when you were kids. How refreshing is that?”

He added: “He’s a great fit. I feel like he’s a great fit for the football club. We’ve always been a team that has attractive players, attractive style of football and I think he encourages that.”

Tottenham have enjoyed a promising start to life under the former Celtic boss and that is certainly not down to fortune.

Postecoglou has clearly worked hard over the past few weeks to ensure his players are ready for the season ahead.

Spurs look like a completely different side so far this season and that is mainly down to Postecoglou’s work on the training pitches.