Ledley King has some kind words for Lucas Moura after Tottenham finale











Tottenham finally produced the goods for Ryan Mason as they hammered Leeds 4-1 to condemn the Yorkshire club back to Championship football.

Spurs had Harry Kane to thank in the main, as the England skipper rattled in another two goals to lead his team.

However, among the goalscorers was outgoing midfielder Lucas Moura. The Brazilian weaved his way past the Leeds defence to score a memorable goal and sign off from the club in style.

Lucas is set to depart Spurs this summer and has had a couple of emotional moments since deciding his future.

And after his departing performance and goal, Spurs legend Ledley King took to Twitter to give Lucas some high praise.

Going out in style

Lucas seemed determined to do something when he was on the pitch against Leeds and his goal summed up the quality he has in the locker.

Twisting and turning, close control, then a fine finish to round it off. It really was the perfect moment for Lucas in what has been a frustrating season overall for Spurs.

The celebration with the rest of the players showed how popular he is. That sort of character is hard to find, and Spurs will have a task on their hands finding another like Lucas.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Lucas Moura will need replacing at Tottenham

Despite not being a complete regular for Spurs this season, there is no doubting Lucas Moura is a player who needs replacing this summer.

The Brazilian has been a great servant to the club since signing for £23m back in 2018. Of course, he produced one of the finest moments in Tottenham history as his goals dramatically helped them to the Champions League final.

Now, though, Tottenham have a hole to fill and with Dejan Kulusevski not guaranteed to stay, there is more need than ever to bring someone in.