'Leave him alone': Pundit really hopes Arsenal don't try to sign his club's striker this summer











Glenn Murray thinks Arsenal need to go and sign a striker this summer, but he doesn’t want to see the Gunners going after Evan Ferguson.

As a Brighton legend, Murray is still right behind the Seagulls and what they’re doing at the moment, and he doesn’t want to see Ferguson leave the club anytime soon.

At the age of just 18, the Irishman has taken the Premier League by storm so far in his young career, bullying defender who are a decade older than him on almost a weekly basis.

Ferguson is the archetypal number nine, and he looks like a star of the future.

Murray stated on Premier League Productions that he wants to see Arsenal sign a focal-point striker, but he’s made it clear that he wants them to leave Ferguson alone.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leave him alone

Murray reacted after he was asked about Ferguson going to Arsenal.

“I don’t feel as though Jesus is an out and out nine, I would like to see a nine that stays up there and gives them a platform to play off of sometimes, you sometimes see Jesus deep with the centre-backs,” Murray said.

“Evan Ferguson?” Murray was asked.

“No, leave him alone!” Murray responded.

Not yet

Ferguson looks to be destined to play for a big club one day, but it may be some time before he actually makes that step.

Let’s not forget, he’s 18 years old. It’s ridiculous to think of how young he actually is.

A move to a club like Arsenal could well beckon in the future, but right now, he’s at the perfect club to continue his development and grow into a star.

As Murray says, the big clubs should leave Ferguson alone and let him develop.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

