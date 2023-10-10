Alex McLeish has been quoted by PLZ Soccer as saying Ange Postecoglou‘s success at Celtic will have heightened the microscope on Australian coaches – when discussing Rangers targeting Kevin Muscat.

Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Michael Beale earlier this month. Muscat is one of many names to be linked with Ibrox. Phillipe Clement, Olivier Glasner and Pascal Jansen, too.

Muscat, 50, played 29 times for Rangers during the 2002-03 season and has since entered the world of management. Six years at Melbourne Victory, Muscat won 105 of 214 games – winning the 14-15 title.

He went to Belgian side Sint-Truiden but after just two wins in 15, he was sacked. It saw him replace Postecoglou at Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos – after the Spurs boss decided to move to Celtic.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Ex-Rangers boss McLeish was asked about Rangers perhaps going in for Muscat, who worked under McLeish when manager at Ibrox. He said the Aussie boss is a “great lad” and mentioned Postecoglou.

“He’s obviously learnt from me hasn’t he? Muscy, great lad. Kept in touch with him over the years. He was great when he was in Belgium – some journalist kept in touch, said he was doing well.

“Great to see and with Postecoglou doing so well as an Australian coming to these shores, Australian coaches are going to be looked at very closely. Especially with Kevin’s association with Rangers.”

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

McLeish names Postecoglou with Rangers targeting Muscat

Muscat has also impressed at Postecoglou’s old side Yokohama F. Marinos – winning the 2022 J-League title. Muscat has plenty of talent as a manager and if anything like Postecoglou, Rangers should move.

He has that Rangers connection. Clement looks to be the front runner – given he has impressed in his role as Club Brugge manager, a team that are expected to win every week. Muscat a very close second.