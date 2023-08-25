Leandro Trossard says £158,000-a-week Arsenal man is a ‘tactical magician’

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has raved about Mikel Arteta and branded the Gunners boss as a ‘tactical magician’.

The Belgian joined the North London club from Brighton and Hove Albion in the January transfer window. He has been excellent so far in the famous red and white, and Arteta seems to have played a big part behind the scenes.

Here’s what Trossard said on Arsenal.com.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

After Arsenal missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January transfer window this year, Mikel Arteta quickly identified Leandro Trossard as his top target.

The Gunners made their move and sealed a £27 million deal (Sky Sports), and the versatile Belgian has been fantastic for the North Londoners since.

Arteta deserves a lot of credit for getting the best of Trossard. He helped the Belgian settle in very quickly and that led to him hitting the ground running last season.

Now, Trossard feels at home at Arsenal, and he has raved about Arteta.

He said: “Tactically, the way he sees the game is amazing. He’s a tactical magician, I would say.

“He helped me a lot on how we build up, where the spaces are, and how to move if you play in different positions.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

TBR View:

Almost every player who has worked under Arteta has raved about him.

The £158,000-a-week (GiveMeSport) Gunners boss’ tactics are highly rated by everyone in the game, and it has to be said that he has truly revolutionised the club – both on and off the pitch.

Now, after the pain of missing out on the title, Arsenal will do everything they can to go that one step further, and they’ve gotten off to a great start.

Trossard was an unused substitute against Crystal Palace on Monday, but we fully expect him to play a part when Arsenal take Fulham at the Emirates tomorrow.