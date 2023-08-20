League champions set to bid for ‘dazzling’ Tottenham target, he’s ‘already agreed’ personal terms

Paris Saint Germain are set to launch a second bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Randal Kolo Muani after seeing a first rejected.

That’s according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins who shared the update on X.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hawkins said that a first bid of around £56m was rejected but the French club will still pursue their target.

Hawkins also shared that the Frenchman has already agreed a 5-year-deal with the club.

Hawkins said: “Paris prepares a second offer for Randal Kolo Muani. First offer refused of 65M € bonus included.

“Randal Kolo Muani is in the Frankfurt group this afternoon. He should play against Darmstadt.

“The Frenchman already agrees with PSG. 5 year contract.”

Kolo Muani has previously been called a ‘priority target’ for Tottenham in view of Harry Kane leaving.

But it would now seem that any deal for the striker won’t be happening if reports are to be believed.

And in the wake of another lacklustre Richarlison showing Tottenham fans will be hoping their side now crack on with other targets.

Kolo Muani might be closer to a move to Paris, but other Tottenham targets like Gift Orban are still available.

It would be a surprise if Spurs don’t bolster their striking options before the window closes.

As mentioned, Richarlison is looking like he’ll need added competition across the season.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

19-year-old Alejo Veliz will surely need time to adapt to the club before he moves into a more prominent role.

Spurs have made a really exciting start to the season under their new manager Ange Postecoglou and they will now need to back him in the final stretch of the window.

It’s believed that the Spurs boss still wants another centre-back as well as the often discussed replacement for Kane.

And whilst ‘dazzling’ Kolo Muani could be Paris bound, there’s still plenty of options on the table for Tottenham.