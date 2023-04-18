‘Lazy’: Pundit says it would be too obvious for Daniel Levy to hire 37-year-old manager for Tottenham











Don Hutchison has claimed that Vincent Kompany would be a lazy appointment for Tottenham Hotspur amid rumours he could join the north London club.

Speaking on ESPN, Don Hutchison has been discussing Kompany as a potential option for Tottenham, and he’s not overly impressed by the idea of the Belgian taking charge of Spurs.

Indeed, while hiring a young, up-and-coming manager is exciting, Hutchison has actually argued that this would be the lazy appointment from Daniel Levy, claiming that simply hiring a Pep Guardiola-disciple is in vogue at the moment and that it doesn’t take much imagination to pick someone like Kompany out.

Kompany a lazy pick

Hutchison discussed the idea of Kompany going to Spurs.

“I don’t know. Is it lazy from Tottenham just to look at Guardiola’s disciples and seeing those boys at the top of the league Arteta, Xavi and then Kompany saying ‘he played under Guardiola he knows what he’s doing.’ I think I’m in Steve’s camp where winning the league with Burnley and Tottenham are a big football club so that is a big jump,” Hutchison said.

The right choice

Would Kompany be quite an obvious pick for Tottenham at this moment in time? Perhaps, but would he be the right pick? Potentially.

We can understand where Hutchison is coming from when he calls this a lazy appointment, but sometimes the most obvious candidate is the one you have to go for.

Were Manchester City being lazy when hiring Pep Guardiola? You could argue they were, but he was the right pick and he has been proving that ever since, and it’s the same story with Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

You don’t have to go for a different name just for the sake of it. Kompany is a talented coach on the up and he’d do a great job at Tottenham if given a chance.

