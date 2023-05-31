Laura Woods thinks 26-year-old Tottenham player was 'upsetting' Son this season











TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods has named Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison as her Flop of the Season and claimed that it looked like the Brazilian was ‘upsetting’ Son Heung-min in the team.

Spurs have had an awful season, haven’t they? Apart from Harry Kane, nobody has turned up this term, and Richarlison has been the most underwhelming of them all.

The Brazilian is many people’s Flop of the Season alongside Manchester United star Antony. Speaking on talkSPORT, Woods made an interesting claim about him and Son.

Laura Woods thinks Richarlison was ‘upsetting’ Tottenham star Son

Tottenham signed Richarlison from Everton in an eye-watering £60 million deal last summer (Sky Sports).

Eyebrows were raised looking at that mammoth figure, but he was only 25 then (26 now), could play anywhere across the front three and was Premier League proven. That convinced many he was worth it.

However, after 35 appearances in all competitions and just three goals – only one of those came in the Premier League – it has to be said that he has been really, really poor.

Woods named him her Flop of the Season and further claimed that it looked like his mere presence in the team was upsetting Son Heung-min.

While speaking about the biggest flop, Woods said: “What about Richarlison? I just think Richarlison – how much was Richarlison? 60 million? He scored one Premier League goal in the end.

“There were times at the beginning when he was keeping Son out of the team. Well, not necessarily keeping him out, but it almost felt like he was upsetting Son by his mere presence in the team.”

TBR View:

We don’t know if Richarlison really upset Son, but the one thing that’s factual is that neither player had a good season for Tottenham.

Son was Spurs’ best player last term. He won the Golden Boot award ahead of Harry Kane, and he was expected to kick on to take this Tottenham side to a whole new level this campaign.

However, the South Korean looked nothing like his previous self, and although he ended the season with better numbers than Richarlison, it’s simply not good enough.

Tottenham need Son to step up next season, and it will be interesting to see how he fares.

