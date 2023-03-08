Laura Woods says Tottenham should appoint 'amazing' manager instead of Mauricio Pochettino











Laura Woods thinks Thomas Tuchel would be a better fit for Tottenham than a return for former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Times report that Pochettino is open to a return to Spurs and has remained on good terms with Daniel Levy.

They report that Antonio Conte could leave the club sooner than the end of the season if Spurs are eliminated from the Champions League against AC Milan tonight.

On TalkSPORT, Woods said that she is a huge fan of Tuchel and he would come back to the Premier League with something to prove.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Laura Woods thinks Tottenham should hire Thomas Tuchel

Woods said: “I just don’t know if it’s ever good to go back. Of course we can go and look at the ones who did go back and it did go well, like Mourinho at Chelsea, but with Mauricio Pochettino I don’t know if it would be the best move for him, whether he should go back there.

“I actually think Thomas Tuchel would be a great shout. Managers that come back into the league and have got something to prove, and want to go back, a bit like Conte funny enough, but look what happened there!

“But seriously, with Thomas Tuchel, in the small space of time at Chelsea when he came in and arranged that team, they’d already got top four with Frank Lampard, lots of young talent but made some changes and won the Champions League.

“I just think that kind of personality he has to go into a team like Spurs who look like they are devoid of enjoyment right now and lacking something, go and get the best out Son, put a rocket up them, I honestly think that would be a great fit. I could be wrong but I love Thomas Tuchel, I think he’s amazing.”

Some Spurs fans may object to having another former Chelsea manager come into the job, especially if they view it as a step down like Conte seems to.

Tuchel is a world-class manager, with recent experience of winning the Champions League and making rapid improvements to teams.

But Spurs may prefer someone who is on the up, or someone they have huge affection for in Pochettino, to bring the feel-good factor back to the club.