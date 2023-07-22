Latest Crystal Palace announcement suggests ‘fantastic’ £77k-a-week linked away ace is leaving – TBR View

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has been linked with a move away and the latest announcement by the club could suggest that he is leaving.

It is a big summer for Crystal Palace and multiple players have been linked with moves away. One of these has been Vicente Guaita. It has been reported that Spanish side Getafe want the 36 year-old.

Now, the Eagles are heading on a pre-season tour to the United States of America. They have shared the squad going and Guaita has not been included.

This is very surprising and it could suggest that the Spanish goalkeeper could be on his way out of Crystal Palace this summer transfer window.

Vicente Guaita could be on his way out of Crystal Palace

The ‘fantastic‘ goalkeeper has been a cult hero for Palace. The £77k-a-week goalkeeper moved to the club in 2018 and made 154 appearances for Palace.

He has made many crucial saves over the years as the number one goalkeeper and has been a fan-favourite. The 36 year-old started to fall out of favour last season and now Sam Johnstone is the top choice.

With Guaita falling out of favour and attracting the interest of his former club Getafe, it would be a good time to allow him to depart should he want to.

With Crystal Palace sharing that he is not going on the pre-season tour and with Guaita having no injury, it looks like he could be on his way out of the club.

He has been a key player for the club and no matter what happens with his future, he will be remembered very fondly by fans.

The Eagles have found a very good replacement for Guaita in Sam Johnstone, and it would not be a shock to see Guaita make a move elsewhere now that he is not with the squad on pre-season.