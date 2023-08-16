‘Last week’: Spurs have been in talks with a striker who’s faster than Kyle Walker – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur need a new striker.

Harry Kane has gone, and while Richarlison is there to fill the gap for now, there’s a distinct feeling that the Brazilian isn’t the long-term solution to Spurs’ striking woes.

Tottenham need someone who is clinical in front of goal to replace Kane, so how about a striker who scored 24 league goals last season?

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Sean Walsh has provided an update on Tottenham’s interest in Jonathan David, claiming that the north London club have spoken to the striker directly over the past week.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham have spoken to David

Walsh shared what he knows about Spurs’ hunt for a new striker.

“They will look for some more forwards, they have spoken to the likes of Gift Orban. They have spoken to the likes of Jonathan David last week. Graeme did a piece last week saying they’d spoken about Aleksandar Mitrovic, but that’s something we’ll come onto later with Al-Hilal,” Walsh said.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Very good

This could be exactly the type of signing that Spurs are crying out for.

David scored 24 goals in Ligue 1 last season, and his style of play suits Ange Postecoglou to a tee.

As we saw at Celtic, the Australian loves strikers who have bags of pace and continuously run in behind, and that is David’s bread and butter.

According to Ligue 1’s stats, David is the third-fastest player in France right now, and according to The Speeds Database, he’s even quicker than Kyle Walker – and every Tottenham fan ought to know how quick Walker is.

Of course, signing strikers from Ligue 1 is always a bit of a risk, but when their attributes suit your manager this well, it’s a risk worth taking.