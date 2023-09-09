Last night shows how Postecoglou has made great Tottenham decision he now must not deviate from – TBR View

Tottenham made a tactical tweak in their last game which worked perfectly and a performance by one player over the internationals emphasised why Postecoglou must keep the change.

With Tottenham winning three games and drawing one this season, they have had a very good start. They will be hoping to keep this momentum after the international break.

Harry Kane has left and despite the good results it does feel like an attacking forward has been lacking, especially when Richarlison has been upfront.

In their last game Ange Postecoglou dropped the Brazilian and put Son Heung-min up front. It worked perfectly with the club captain scoring a hat trick. What happened over the international break emphasises why Postecoglou has the keep the South Korean up front.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Postecoglou must keep Son up front

With Spurs on good form, some fans may have been disappointed to have momentum stopped by the international break.

For players out of form like Richarlison, the international break provides a perfect opportunity to try and get back to their best by playing well for their country.

Sadly, this was not to be the case for Richarlison. The striker started up front for Brazil against Bolivia. Playing Richarlison up front doesn’t seem to be working and his confidence is sadly very low.

Scoring was not meant to be for the striker. In the end, he picked up one of the lowest ratings on the pitch and the lowest in the Brazil squad, 6.1, per SofaScore.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

The stats from SofaScore also show that he missed two big chances in the game and these would have been perfect to help him build back his momentum.

Due to this, Postecoglou must not deviate from his tactics which saw him win 5-2 vs Burnley and he needs to play Son up front. The South Korean is on form and with momentum high for the captain he will thrive again centrally.