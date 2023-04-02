Lacazette reacts on Instagram after £30m Arsenal star's display











Alexandre Lacazette has sent a message to Granit Xhaka after the midfielder scored for Arsenal in their latest victory in their push for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s men have restored their eight-point lead at the top of the table after a superb second-half performance gave them a 4-1 victory at the Emirates.

It was Granit Xhaka who rounded off the goalscoring towards the end of the game, heading home a delicious Martin Odegaard cross to kill any slim hope Leeds had of a late comeback after they got one back.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It turns out that that goal for Xhaka was particularly significant. The Swiss midfielder has now taken to Instagram to disclose that he told his wife that he would score a goal to mark her 30th birthday.

Lacazette praises Xhaka after Arsenal win

Everything seems to be going right for Xhaka this season. So it should probably come as absolutely no surprise that he was able to deliver that birthday goal.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 01: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal celebrates scoring the team’s fourth goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

And as he took to social media to mark the occasion, he received a brilliant response from Alexandre Lacazette amongst others…

Cr. @granitxhaka – © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

It has certainly been a remarkable campaign for the 30-year-old. Before this year, he had never scored more than four league goals in a single season for the Gunners following his £30 million move. Meanwhile, he had never previously been directly involved in more than eight league goals.

This term however, has been a completely different story.

Xhaka’s header was his fifth goal of the season in the Premier League. Meanwhile, he also has five assists, so he is now into double figures for goal contributions.

Much has been made about the fact that Arsenal sit top of the table with the youngest squad in the league. But it surely cannot be said enough how the elder statesman of the group is playing the best football of his Arsenal career.