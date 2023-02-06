Kyle Walker reacts as Harry Kane becomes Spurs' all-time top goalscorer











Kyle Walker has told Viaplay Fotball that what Harry Kane has achieved with Tottenham Hotspur is truly remarkable after he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer on Sunday.

Kane went into the clash with Manchester City level with the late great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s goalscoring charts. Of course, he had moved level with the winner away at Fulham last month.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

And he made history with the goal that proved to be the winner against Pep Guardiola’s side. It was an amazing moment for the forward. But it was not the only landmark he brought up with that goal.

Kyle Walker lauds Harry Kane

Kane is now on 200 goals in the Premier League, 60 behind Alan Shearer. Previously, it seemed that Shearer’s record may never be broken. However, the 29-year-old is now just a few years away from potentially catching him too.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Walker will have a better idea than most of what that record means to Kane. Obviously, the pair were teammates in North London for some time before the right-back joined City.

And while he was clearly disappointed to be on the losing side on Sunday, Walker was full of praise for Kane and his achievements.

“I have played with him and against him now for a number of years and Harry is obviously fantastic. He’s a great servant for this club and what he’s done for this club is truly remarkable,” he told Viaplay Fotball.

“But as much as I want it to be about Harry today, it’s not about Harry. It’s about Manchester City, and what we need to do as a team moving forward.”

Few players seem to receive more respect universally than Kane. He is someone who had to fight his way into the Tottenham team. It is hard to imagine that anyone saw a massive future at Spurs for him when he was out on loan with the likes of Leyton Orient or Norwich.

But Kane took his chance. And he has since become one of the greatest English football has seen. Of course, he is also on the cusp of becoming his country’s leading goalscorer too.

He is a phenomenal player and an all-time great goalscorer. And you would imagine that plenty more records will belong to him by the time he calls it a day.