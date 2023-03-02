Kyle Walker impressed by Richarlison's work-rate for Tottenham last night











Manchester City star Kyle Walker has praised the work-rate of Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison.

Walker was a pundit on BBC Sport for Tottenham’s defeat to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

After dropping the likes of Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski, Spurs really struggled to get going.

It was a turgid first-half, with neither side really testing the opposition goalkeeper.

Cristian Stellini, in place of Antonio Conte, did bring on some of Tottenham’s big hitters in the second-half.

It was no use though, with Iliman Ndiaye scoring after a mazy run with just minutes remaining.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Kane had the best chance of the match for Tottenham in the final moments, but put his header wide.

It means Spurs’s best chance of silverware this season is overturning a one-goal deficit in the Champions League next week.

Walker was asked at half-time about Tottenham’s Brazilian forward Richarlison.

He was complimentary about the effort the 25-year-old put in, but there’s an elephant in the room when it comes to his form this season.

Walker praises Tottenham star Richarlison’s work-rate

Asked about the £60m forward during the break, Walker said: “The work ethic is always there with him. He’s always going to put a good shift in.

“Obviously, he’s judged on goals, that’s the main thing, and what he needs to do is put the ball in the back of the net.

“You’ve got to keep working hard, you’ve got the basis there, and hopefully the goals might come for him.”

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

However, Alan Shearer followed up Walker’s praise by saying: “I think he might aggravate you if you play with him or against him.

“At times you think, ‘come on, give us a little bit more’. I think when you see him, and you see some of his touches, and the ability that he has, you want more out of him all the time.

“He gives that air of arrogance that you’d expect from him and wanting more from him.”

Richarlison’s goal drought continues

The £50m Man City defender has faced Richarlison on ten occasions, and come out on the winning side ten times.

Even though Spurs won their most recent meeting with Walker’s side, the Brazilian was an unused substitute.

Richarlison’s long run without a goal will be concern more and more people in north London right now, and he was poor again yesterday.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He was replaced just after the hour mark by Harry Kane, although the blame for last night’s defeat falls on everyone’s shoulders.

He hasn’t found the back of the net since his brace against Marseille all way back in September.

However, Walker has backed Richarlison to break his Tottenham duck soon due to his tireless work-rate.

