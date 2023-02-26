Kurt Zouma’s four-word reaction walking down the tunnel after West Ham's win over Nottm Forest yesterday











West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma was over the moon at full-time at the London Stadium yesterday.

His side desperately needed a win after falling into the bottom three of the Premier League last weekend.

They duly delivered, and in a video shared on West Ham’s official YouTube channel, you can see his reaction when the game ended.

David Moyes was without the French centre-back yesterday, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Hammers boss confirmed that Zouma is back in training before the Nottingham Forest game.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

However, he was coy about his chances of playing, and was still not fit enough to sit on the bench.

That didn’t stop Kurt Zouma supporting his West Ham teammates from the side lines and celebrating at full-time.

He’ll be hoping to be back involved soon, but may have to work his way back into the side after keeping a clean sheet yesterday.

Moyes lined up with Nayef Aguerd and Angelo Ogbonna in the centre of defence, and the pair performed brilliantly.

They provided a great platform for West Ham to attack from throughout the game.

In the end, a 15-minute flurry of goals in the second-half helped secure a 4-0 win for the Hammers.

Zouma reacts at full-time after West Ham win yesterday

On YouTube, West Ham shared the full-time reaction on the touchline and Zouma was clearly delighted.

He was seen walking with Conor Coventry before shouting, “Wow! Yes, yes, yes!”.

Before yesterday’s win, Zouma had started West Ham’s only league win since the World Cup.

His inclusion in the side is really important for West Ham’s success at the moment.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The club are still fighting on three fronts this season, with an FA Cup against Manchester United to prepare for.

The Europa Conference League also offers the Hammers a chance of European success.

However, staying in the Premier League has to be the main priority, and there’s still a long way to go to secure that.

They have trips to high-flying Brighton and Manchester City on the horizon which will prove to be difficult games.

By the time Southampton come to visit at the start of April, it could end up being a huge game in the fight for survival.

Show all