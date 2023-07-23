Defender Kurt Zouma was very impressed with Maxwel Cornet after West Ham United’s match with Dagenham & Redbridge yesterday.

Cornet took to Instagram after scoring one of West Ham’s goals yesterday in a 2-2 draw against the non-league side.

Compared to many of their Premier League sides, West Ham have had a very busy pre-season so far.

Their match against Dagenham & Redbridge was the fourth match they’ve taken part in this summer.

They’ve also been to Australia and returned already after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in Perth.

David Moyes named a relatively young side yesterday, with some senior players starting the game.

Tomas Soucek wore the captain’s armband in midfield, while Alphonse Areola and Vladimir Coufal also started.

Maxwel Cornet was given an opportunity too and he impressed West Ham teammate Kurt Zouma with his performance.

He’ll be hoping to make more of a contribution next season after struggling with injuries following his £17.5m move last year.

The Ivorian international posted on Instagram with the caption: “First game first goal, happy to feel the pitch, keep working.”

Several of Cornet’s West Ham teammates replied including Kurt Zouma, who called him a “Champiiiiion.”

Thilo Kehrer and Pablo Fornals were also impressed with the 26-year-old’s performance.

West Ham have plenty of attacking options to choose from which could make it difficult for Cornet to earn regular minutes.

The left winger faces competition from Said Benrahma who provided the assist for his well-taken goal yesterday.

Cornet then set up Divin Mubama for West Ham’s second goal, winning the ball back in a dangerous area before squaring it to the young forward.

Zouma and the rest of his West Ham teammates will hope Cornet can have better luck with injuries next season.

He managed just 14 appearances last season and only two of those were from the start of the match.

Moyes will be pleased he appears to be fully fit now and will hope he can rediscover the form that convinced them to sign him from Burnley.