Kulusevski shares what's shocked him about Bentancur after injury blow

Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that he has been shocked by how positive Rodrigo Bentancur has been since suffering an injury in Tottenham Hotspur’s latest game which will rule him out of the rest of the season, in comments reported by Football London.

Bentancur had to come off during the second-half of Saturday’s trip to Leicester City. Despite the Uruguayan being able to walk around the pitch, Tottenham fans were certainly fearful of what news would emerge.

Spurs have now confirmed that the former Juventus man will miss the rest of the campaign after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Kulusevski shocked by Bentancur after injury blow

It is a huge blow for Tottenham. Bentancur has been one of Spurs’ best players since his arrival during the 2022 January transfer window. And his partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been crucial to Antonio Conte’s side over the last 12 months.

It is going to be a big ask for Spurs to move forward without Bentancur. But of course, a huge amount of sympathy has to go the player himself. It is such a shame for the 25-year-old, who has already had injury issues this season.

But it seems that he remains in good spirits. In fact, Kulusevski shared ahead of Spurs’ Champions League clash with AC Milan that he has been taken aback by how well Bentancur has dealt with the news.

“Rodrigo is so strong on the pitch off the pitch as well. He’s so positive even after this. I’m so shocked how positive he is. He will come back stronger and I wish him all the best,” he said, as reported by Football London.

It is particularly agonising for Tottenham because the transfer window closed less than two weeks ago. Obviously, replacing Bentancur in January would not have been easy anyway. But at least they could have strengthened their options for a hectic period.

Yves Bissouma is also on the sidelines right now. So that puts a lot of pressure on their remaining options.