Kris Boyd would have taken Steve Clarke at Rangers in heartbeat

Kris Boyd has told The Scottish Sun that he would have taken Scotland boss Steve Clarke at Rangers ‘in a heartbeat’ as he continues to shine with the National Team – despite him being a boyhood Celtic fan.

Clarke, 60, is working wonders with the Scotland National side since taking over the role back in 2019. This European Championship qualifying campaign has exceeded expectation – with Scotland qualifying.

Approaching 50 games in charge, Clarke has won 24 of 49 games as Scotland boss. It comes after a superb stint as Kilmarnock manager – which saw him linked with a move to one of the Old Firm sides.

Rangers meanwhile, have replaced Michael Beale with the appointment of Philippe Clement. A Belgian boss that starred as Club Brugge boss, enjoying a solid-enough stint as gaffer at Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Back in 2018, The Sun said Clarke was a boyhood Celtic fan. Despite that, Boyd says he would have Clarke at his old side Rangers in a heartbeat – having worked under Clarke during his Kilmarnock stint.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

“Back-to-back Euros is a terrific achievement. Unfortunately, the incredible feat won’t go unnoticed by clubs around Europe. There will be a sizeable queue of them tempting Clarke away with pots of gold.

“I was fortunate to work with Clarke. What he achieved on a tiny budget was unbelievable. I can’t speak highly enough of him. There were a few people him for Rangers. I’d have had him in a heartbeat.”

Clarke has proven during his four years as Scotland manager that he is an incredible manager but there is no chance he leaves his post right now – and even if he wanted to, Scotland would not allow a move.

Rangers have got themselves a very accomplished boss in the form of Clement. He knows what it takes to manage a side that is tasked with winning week in, week out. But Clarke would have been superb.