Kolo Toure says he's been really impressed by Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba at Arsenal











Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure knows a thing or two about keeping clean sheets and has admitted to being impressed by Gabriel and William Saliba.

The Arsenal duo have formed one of the best partnerships in the Premier League. As a pair, they are leading Arsenal’s title charge and are considered one of the top pairings in Europe right now.

Of course, Saliba is like a new signing for Arsenal. Having returned from a number of loan spells, the Frenchman has come back to partner Gabriel brilliantly well.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

And speaking to Sky Sports this weekend, former Gunner Kolo Toure says he’s been really impressed with what he’s seen from the Arsenal pair.

“I’ve been very impressed with them because their partnership only started this year. They gel very well together,” Toure said.

“But for me when a team defends well it’s not just the two defenders. It’s the squad and Arsenal are a squad well drilled by the manager. Everybody works hard from the first minute to the end and this is the key to winning football matches.”

Gabriel and Saliba will be hoping to keep up their good form when the international break ends. Saliba, in particular, will hope to be fine after picking up a knock before the break.

TBR’s View: Saliba and Gabriel are the foundations Arsenal need

Any title winning team has a good defence doing the business and Arsenal are no different. Along with White on the right and Zinchenko down the left, Arsenal’s back four has been superb.

In Gabriel and Saliba, Mikel Arteta has dropped upon a pairing that he could only have dreamt of when he took over.

For Arsenal, seeing a defensive pairing like this will bring back memories of the Adams, Keown and Campbell eras. Of course, that was a successful period and the Gunners will be hoping Gabriel and Saliba can replicate.