Kolo Toure praises 22-year-old Arsenal star in win over Sheffield United

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli earned praise from Highbury cult hero Kolo Toure in Saturday’s Premier League win.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners ran out 5-0 winners over Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium, with Eddie Nketiah scoring a hat-trick.

Fabio Vieira then scored an 88th minute penalty before Takehiro Tomiyasu added a fifth in the sixth minute of injury time.

Although Martinelli didn’t get on the scoresheet for Arsenal on the day, the 22-year-old delivered an electrifying display that helped his side to victory.

Toure, covering the game for Premier League Productions, praised Martinelli for the effort he tried his luck with in the 42nd minute.

Arsenal moved the ball quickly on the left and worked the ball to the Brazilian on the edge of the area. He weighed in with a good left-footed effort but Wes Foderingham made the save.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Great shot,” Toure said, as per the Premier League website. “It’s a very easy save for the goalkeeper I would say, but nice play from Gabriel Martinelli.”

Martinelli was Arsenal’s biggest threat in the first half and could’ve easily got on the scoresheet himself. As usual, he was a real livewire and can be proud of his latest efforts.

All in all, a great performance from the Gunners as they went all out to pick up three points and boost their goal difference further against the hapless Blades.

Arsenal have gone up to second in the table, just two points behind their North London rivals.

Manchester City, the only team that can leapfrog the Gunners into second place this matchweek, are in derby action on Sunday when face Manchester United at Old Trafford.