Kolo Toure names the Arsenal youngster who reminds him of Thierry Henry











Arsenal Invincible Kolo Toure has compared Bukayo Saka to Thierry Henry and claimed that the youngster would get into Arsene Wenger’s legendary 2003/04 team.

The Gunners have had a fantastic campaign in the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta has transformed this side and Saka has once again been one of the club’s best players.

Toure, who played with some great players back in the day, has been really impressed with the 21-year-old.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kolo Toure compares Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to Thierry Henry

Bukayo Saka has been brilliant for Arsenal this season.

The young Englishman has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists so far, and he is one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal are on top of the Premier League table.

Manchester City are in the driving seat now, but Arsenal still have a chance to win their first Premier League title since Henry and Toure lifted one almost two decades ago. Toure believes Saka will be key.

He told The Daily Mail: “It’s money time now. This is when Michael Jordan makes his money because he’s the one who will make the difference. They give him the ball when the pressure is on.

“This Arsenal team has Bukayo Saka. This boy has a special talent.”

When asked which current Arsenal player would get into the Invincibles team, Toure said: “Obviously Saka!

“Thierry Henry was special. He was always the guy who carried the team, who pushed us. In the dressing room at half-time he would come in and be kicking things, shouting. It was scary but you could see this was a guy who is willing to do everything to win.

“Saka, he has passion, he has desire, he has technique, he has everything. When a game is tight and I see one player willing to take the ball under pressure and make the difference, that is what we love. In the coming games, he has to show that age is nothing. It is about the talent.”

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka – Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Henry was Arsenal’s main man back then and it’s Saka now. The difference, however, is that the latter is still just 21 years old.

That inexperience may well be a slight concern, but it must be a joy for Arsenal fans to see how well Saka is performing at the highest level despite being so young. The Englishman is already so good, and it’s certain that he will get better in the coming years.

Arsenal take on Manchester City tomorrow in a game that will define their season. A win would put the title back in their own hands, while anything else will make Pep Guardiola’s side the absolute favourites.

If Saka has a good game, Arsenal have every chance of getting all three points.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Show all