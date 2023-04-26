Kolo Toure makes Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus claim ahead of Man City vs Arsenal











Arsenal Invincible Kolo Toure has claimed that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will want to hurt Manchester City at the Etihad tonight.

The biggest game of the Premier League this season is just a few hours away, and Arsenal fans are more nervous than they’ve been all campaign. A defeat today will all but end their title hopes, but a win will put them in the driving seat.

That makes this an exciting clash, and Jesus and Zinchenko returning to face their old club adds an extra edge to this game.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kolo Toure says Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will want to hurt Man City

Nobody really thought much about City’s decision to sell Jesus and Zinchenko to Arsenal last summer.

Everyone knew it strengthened the Gunners, but nobody expected them to do anything else but challenge for a place in the top four. Mikel Arteta, however, had other ideas.

The Arsenal boss, along with Jesus, Zinchenko and the rest, has turned the Gunners into title contenders, and Toure believes the two old Manchester City boys, especially the £30 million Zinchenko, will do everything they can to hurt the defending champions for letting them go tonight.

Toure told The Daily Mail: “Those two players want to hurt City and show how big a mistake they made to let them leave. Jesus is looking at Erling Haaland and thinking, ‘they took this guy to play my position. He’s fantastic but I will show them’.

“Zinchenko the same, ‘You didn’t rate me highly? You thought I was a squad player? I want to show you I’m better than the players you have’. They’re going to give everything. You can already see right from the start of the season Zinchenko is the one who always brings the team together because he wants to hurt City.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

We don’t know if all this is on Jesus and Zinchenko’s minds, but the one thing that has been evident is how much of a difference they’ve made for Arsenal this season.

The two players raised the standards at the club from the very first game. They’ve been sensational on and off the pitch, and they are among the biggest reasons why the Gunners are where they are.

The game against City tonight is a massive one for Arsenal. A win would really swing the title in their favour, and Zinchenko and Jesus will be hoping to use their experience to get the job done.

If the two Manchester City old boys have a good game, Arsenal should be able to come away with something.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

