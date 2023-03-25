Kolo Toure lauds Mikel Arteta for the incredible job he's doing at Arsenal right now











Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure has been singing the praises of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta in an interview with Sky this weekend.

Toure is now out of work since being sacked by Wigan. The former Arsenal defender was part of a hugely successful squad with the Gunners and enjoys keeping a close eye on his former side now.

Of course, this season is a fine campaign to be watching from afar. Toure is witnessing Arsenal going for the title alongside Manchester City, and the Ivorian believes that Mikel Arteta deserves huge credit for his role.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“He’s (Arteta) been incredible. What he is doing as a young manager is inspiring us. You can see the energy he is bringing,” Toure said for Sky.

“He was really lucky to work with one of the best managers in the world in Pep Guardiola – learning from him was vital.”

Arteta will be desperate to see off his former manager in the title race. Guardiola was key in the Spaniard’s development and in a way, will be happy to see his former assistant doing so well.

However, when it comes to the title, Guardiola will be just as desperate as Arteta to bring the trophy home.

TBR’s View: Arteta is manager of the year

There’s been some fine Premier League performances this year from a number of teams and managers.

The likes of Fulham and Brighton are doing so well, while Erik ten Hag has turned things around at Manchester United.

However, Mikel Arteta – who is on around the £160k-a-week mark at Arsenal – has been simply outstanding for Arsenal this term. The way he’s got this team playing from where they were when he first took over is absolutely incredible.

If he does get Arsenal over the line to the title, then he is the manager of the year. But even if he doesn’t quite get the title done, then he is still very much deserving.