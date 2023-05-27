‘Knows him well’: Alasdair Gold says Ange Postecoglou already has one important ally at Tottenham











Ange Postecoglou already has one strong ally within Tottenham Hotspur according to Alasdair Gold.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Gold was speaking about the Australian manager after he was strongly linked with a move to Spurs, and he noted that Scott Munn, Tottenham’s new Chief Football Officer, actually knows the Celtic boss very well.

Indeed, Gold noted that the pair have actually worked together in the past in Australia, and that they have a relationship already.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Munn knows Ange

Gold shared what he knows about the Celtic boss and Tottenham.

“The thing with him, there are links and obviously Scott Munn worked with him back in Australia and he knows him well, and that is one strong link. The football, everyone raves about it. If I’m going to be ultra-critical, is it easier to play that style of football in Scotland when you’re Celtic?” Gold said.

Edge

The relationship with Scott Munn could certainly give Postecoglou an edge in the race to become the new Spurs manager.

With Fabio Paratici out of the door, Munn is Daniel Levy’s new right hand man, and if he puts a word in for Postecoglou, he will be in the mix for this job.

Of course, Munn knows a number of other managers who he could also recommend to Levy, while Spurs could also hire another Sporting Director in the coming weeks too.

Postecoglou is certainly in the running to become the new Spurs manager, and if he does get the job, Munn’s influence could well have something to do with that decision.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

