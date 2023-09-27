Liverpool are in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday night, with the fixtures coming in thick and fast.

The Reds are set to play in their third game in the space of less than a week.

Liverpool are currently flying high in the Premier League and are also up and running in the Europa League.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Reds now have a tricky opponent in the Carabao Cup in the shape of Championship leaders Leicester City.

This seems like the sort of game where Liverpool will nonetheless make widescale changes.

Jurgen Klopp has never shied away from playing fringe players and academy stars in the early rounds of the cups.

And with Tottenham coming up this weekend, the Liverpool boss will need to have an eye on that match too.

With that in mind, here’s who we think Klopp will pick in his Reds starting XI at Anfield.

Talents aplenty

In goal, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to get the nod.

Pep Lijnders admitted at his pre-match presser that the £32,000-a-week ace (Salarysport) is “world-class” and needs game time.

In defence, Liverpool are likely to keep resting Trent Alexander-Arnold. With that in mind, Stefan Bajcetic could feature at right-back.

On the other flank, Kostas Tsimikas could celebrate his new contract with his second start of the season.

And in the middle, Jarell Quansah is likely to feature, with Ibrahima Konate our pick to make the XI.

Summer signings Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch will likely feature in midfield.

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Both joined Liverpool as first-team signings and Klopp will be eager for them to get crucial minutes.

Harvey Elliott could complete the midfield trio, while in attack, we reckon Ben Doak, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota will get the nod.

James Milner previously deemed both Elliott and Doak “absolutely incredible”. If they both start, it’ll be exciting to see how they fare.

Liverpool predicted XI vs Leicester: Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Gakpo