BBC pundit noticed what Jurgen Klopp was doing all game as Wolves hammered Liverpool











Things went from bad to worse for Liverpool and their manager, Jurgen Klopp, as Wolves battered the Reds 3-0 at Molineux today.

The home side were the better team throughout and simply cruised past a Liverpool side who seem intent on pressing the self destruct button in certain games.

Once again, there were errors galore and Jurgen Klopp could do little about them. The Liverpool manager will once again have to face tough questions in the press, and it will be interesting how he reacts to another dismal display.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

And it seems Klopp might need to find his bounce again quickly. Commentating on the game for BBC, commentator Gary Rose noticed that Klopp had barely left his bench in the second half.

“Leading 3-0 and Julen Lopetegui is still right up on the edge of his technical area. Jurgen Klopp in contrast feels to have rarely stepped off the bench,” Rose wrote.

“The oles are coming out now as Wolves toy with their opponents.”

Certainly, that’s very un-Klopp behaviour. The Liverpool boss is renowned for being active in the touchline and getting his players over the line at times. But it seems today, even Klopp has lost his spark.

TBR’s View: Klopp has work to do with Liverpool

For the first time in his Liverpool tenure, there might be genuine questions over whether or not Klopp is the right man for this team.

He’s never been under this sort of pressure before and things are looking bleak at the moment for the Reds.

Something must change, and quickly. The fact Klopp looked so sombre on the touchline suggests he himself is not enjoying life as Liverpool manager right now. Wolves simply wanted it more today. They out fought, out played, and out witted the Reds all game.

Klopp, then, has serious work to do to turn this round at Liverpool.