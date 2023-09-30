Klopp slammed for leaving £35m Liverpool player on the pitch v Spurs today

Liverpool lost out in dramatic fashion at Tottenham this weekend as a late own goal from Joel Matip sealed the win for Spurs.

A tight but intense game had looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw only for Matip to turn into his own net in the final seconds. For nine-man Liverpool, it was a heartbreaking end to a gutsy display.

However, the two reds didn’t do much to help anyone and watching on for the BBC, former Red Stephen Warnock felt Jurgen Klopp was playing with fire with his subs as well.

Pundit slams Klopp for leaving Alexis Mac Allister on v Tottenham

Watching on for the BBC, Warnock commented on Klopp’s subs and was surprised by the Liverpool boss leaving Mac Allister on.

“Liverpool are ringing in the changes now. I am surprised that Mac Allister has stayed on. He is not the quickest and if he gets caught now it’s another red,” Warnock said.

“He was booked in the first half and Liverpool can hardly afford to go down to eight men. If that does happen then it is all on the manager. A man on a yellow when you are already two players down, take him off.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Problems for Liverpool

It’s never good to get players sent off and now Liverpool will be hoping that they aren’t impacted too much by these decisions.

Jota’s red was a bit silly in all honesty. The red for Jones was fair enough but Jota had no reason to go and get two bookings when he’d only come on at the break.

Klopp must now look at his squad and think best how to balance things out over the coming weeks.

This result will have felt like a massive kick in the teeth today and while they very nearly hung on, the two reds won’t have helped at all.

Klopp, then, might well have learnt something here.