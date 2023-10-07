Klopp says Liverpool have a 24-year-old who he ‘loves everything about’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Reds ace Alexis Mac Allister, saying he loves “everything about him”.

The Liverpool manager was speaking to the Anfield media team ahead of the Reds‘ upcoming Premier League match.

Mac Allister joined Liverpool this summer for a reported £35million fee, potentially rising to £55million.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has done very well at Anfield so far, starting in each of the Reds’ Premier League games to date.

Mac Allister has also featured in both of the Reds’ Europa League appearances, albeit off the bench.

On Sunday, the World Cup winner will return to his old employers as Liverpool lock horns with Brighton.

‘Fantastic player’

When asked about Mac Allister’s best position, Klopp replied that this hasn’t crossed his mind.

“No, we didn’t even look for his best position yet, we just use him,” said the Liverpool boss.

“He’s a fantastic player. I love everything about him, super-smart, tactically and off the pitch as well. So that’s really, really nice to work with him.

“If we as a team defend well, he can play definitely the six, definitely.

“Did I know that before? I had a guess, but I was not sure because I didn’t know exactly how all the other boys will do defending and because we defend more compact and better than we did in our bad phases last year.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

“We have small spaces and then it’s really, really good because he sees the situations really well, and from there we have an extra footballer on the pitch and it’s really cool.

“But best position, he’s too young for me to know it already, he’s a midfielder, I can tell you that, he’s a midfielder – and I’m happy about having him.”

Our view

Liverpool moved quickly in the summer to land Mac Allister, which was a great shout considering the Reds were to lose two more senior midfielders than they had anticipated.

Mac Allister enjoyed an amazing season last time out, shining with Brighton and with Argentina, who he helped win the World Cup.

Now at Liverpool, he has hit the ground running and it’ll be exciting to see how he continues to fare under Klopp.