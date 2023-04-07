‘Klopp must have’: Jamie Carragher reckons Liverpool have tried to sign two players from Arsenal











Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Jamie Carragher has been discussing Arsenal’s two star players, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

To say that these two have been outstanding this season would be an understatement. The wingers have been electric all year long and they deserve all of the plaudits that have come their way.

Inevitably, the rest of the Premier League is looking on with envy at these two, and Carragher actually reckons that Jurgen Klopp may have tried to sign the pair at one point for Liverpool.

However, the pundit did note that this ship has very much sailed now.

Klopp will have gone for Saka and Martinelli

Carragher gave his verdict on these two.

“Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli bring the lightning pace and penetration that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane introduced to Klopp’s 4-3-3 system five years ago. Not so long ago, Klopp must have investigated if it was possible to lure the Arsenal duo to Merseyside. Suffice to say that ship has well and truly sailed,” Carragher wrote.

Imagine

Saka and Martinelli are doing amazing things for Arsenal, but we can’t help but wonder what they would look like in a prime Jurgen Klopp team.

Yes, Mikel Arteta is getting a lot out of them, but the way that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane transformed under Klopp was something else entirely.

The idea of Saka and Martinelli playing on the flanks for that dominant Liverpool side is mouth-watering, and while it’s not nice to think about from an Arsenal perspective, as a neutral, it’s impossible not to be at least excited by the idea of these two playing for Klopp.

