Klopp makes three changes, Jota starts: Liverpool’s predicted XI vs Everton

Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon, and to say that they come into this game as favourites would be an understatement.

The Reds would be unbeaten in the Premier League this season if it weren’t for one of the most high-profile VAR mistakes we’re likely to see this season, while Everton have struggled so far this term.

The Toffees have had their moments, but they’ve been wildly inconsistent, and they won’t be heading to Anfield expecting a win.

Indeed, Everton’s record against their bitter rivals over the years has been nothing short of turgid, but, as we all know, you can never take a derby game for granted.

Liverpool will have to be at something close to their best to get a result here, and, with that in mind, we’ve had a go at predicting the Reds’ starting XI for this one.

We expect Jurgen Klopp to make three changes to the side that drew with Brighton last time out.

The back four remains relatively the same, but Kostas Tsimikas comes in for Andy Robertson after the left-back picked up a shoulder injury on international duty.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Meanwhile, there’s a change in midfield too.

Harvey Elliott drops out of the side in favour of Ryan Gravenberch as the Reds try to counter the physical threats posed by the likes of Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the Everton midfield.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diogo Jota is back from his suspension, so he’s back in the side as the centre-forward, while he is flanked by the usual double act of Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

This side should have more than enough to get past Everton, but, as ever, a derby game can throw up a few shocks, so the Reds can’t afford to take their foot off the gas heading into this one.