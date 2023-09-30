Klopp makes 10 changes, £67m man returns: Liverpool’s predicted XI vs Tottenham

Liverpool face Tottenham on Saturday evening in what is sure to be a fantastic game of Premier League football.

These two sides come into this game unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and both teams will be desperate to end the other’s undefeated streak.

Liverpool head into this one as slight favourites due to their incredible recent form, but if we’ve learned anything about Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou it’s that they’re unwilling to back down from any challenge.

The Reds will have to be at their very best if they are to get a result here, and, with that in mind, we’ve had a go at predicting their starting XI for this one.

Unsurprisingly, we think there’s going to be a raft of changes from the team that featured in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Indeed, this is a return to what has largely become recognised as Liverpool’s best XI these days.

Alisson Becker returns between the sticks after the £67m man was rotated for the Leicester game, while the back four is immediately recognisable as Liverpool’s strongest backline under Jurgen Klopp over the years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled with injury lately, but if ever there was a time to risk the right-back, away against Tottenham is the time to roll the dice.

Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai all return to the midfield after a strong outing against West Ham last weekend, while it’s also the same front three that started against the Hammers last weekend as Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah all come back into the team.

This is going to be a tough game for the Reds, but with this XI on the pitch, you’d have to fancy them to get a result against Spurs.

